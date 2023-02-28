Black Caps beat England by 1 run in incredible Test finish

Neil Wagner's late heroics have given New Zealand a one-run victory over England at the Basin Reserve in one of the great Test match finishes of all time.

The bustling left-armer took four wickets on the final day, including key batsmen Joe Root and Ben Stokes, to see New Zealand become just the fourth team to win a Test match after being forced to follow-on.

Root and Stokes had helped England recover from a precarious 80 for five early this morning, the pair combining for 121 runs before Wagner finally bounced out Stokes for 33.

Root seemed destined to bring up his second century of the Test match but he too succumbed to Wagner's short ball moments later to fall agonisingly short on 95, with his team still requiring 56 runs for victory.

Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Joe Root. (Source: Getty)

ADVERTISEMENT

Broad was immediately targeted with short-pitched bowling and eventually holed out to third man off the bowling of Henry for 11.

But wicketkeeper Ben Foakes looked to have seen his side home, maintaining his composure to get England within seven runs of victory, before he too succumbed to the short ball, top edging Tim Southee to fine leg for 35 to leave Jack Leach and James Anderson to try and get the final few runs.

Anderson, the oldest current player in Test cricket and affectionately known as the Burnley Lara, crunched Wagner for four, much to the delight of the Barmy Army, to bring England within two.

Southee bowled a maiden to Leach, as the tension at the Basin Reserve grew.

Wagner followed up with bouncers to Anderson, with the English tailender tickling the second one behind to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, sending the Basin Reserve crowd into hysterics.

NZ celebrates victory over England at the Basin Reserve (Source: Getty)

"It’s hard to put into words. It’s a special one this and we’ll celebrate it well," Wagner told Spark Sport immediately afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s an amazing achievement and obviously everyone got to be in it. Hats off to this team, that’s what this team is about - to keep fighting, and it’s something to be extremely proud of."

Asked how the Black Caps got themselves back on an even keel after the thrashing in the first Test in Mt Maunganui, Wagner said: "I think that’s the characteristic of this team – to find a way to do it.

“Obviously, they played well and they played incredibly well in the first innings [here] too in tough conditions. We just found a way of contributing. A special mention to Kane and Tommy and Timmy, the way they batted to get us into this position again. It was an exceptional effort from everyone.

“I got a bit of rhythm there and something clicked which was nice," he said of his bowling at the death.

"Credit to Harry Brook, he’s a serious talent the way he came after me [in the first innings]. It was pretty awesome to watch but obviously not to receive. He’s a serious player. To finally get some reward for it was quite pleasing."

The victory is just the second time in history a Test match has been won by one run, with the first being in 1993 when the West Indies beat Australia.

Black Caps captain Tim Southee described it as a "special win".

ADVERTISEMENT

"The character we’ve shown the last three days was impressive and once we digest it the guys will soak it up.

"I'm proud of the guys to bounce back after a tough first couple of days. It was a great Test match to be involved in."

Meanwhile, England missed out on winning their first series in New Zealand since 2008, although captain Stokes was still in awe of the game he'd just been a part of.

"That game as a whole in terms of what Test cricket is about was just incredible," Stokes said, and acknowledged Wagner's spell changed the game.

"Wags came on and blew the game open. Sometimes things don’t always go the way you want them to.

"We knew what Waggy was going to throw at us and we had to judge what to go for and it didn’t come off."

Kane Williamson was named man of the match for his second innings hundred, while Brook was named man of the series, having scored 329 runs across the two Tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a fantastic game of cricket and great to be a part of it," Williamson said.

"We had to fight really hard to reverse some of that momentum, England have been playing some incredible cricket...so to get across the line is a great feeling."

Earlier, a remarkable first hour of play on day five saw the Black Caps tear through the England top order to put the Test, and the series, right in the balance.

Starting the day at 48 for one, England lost nightwatchman Ollie Robinson early after the paceman skied a pull shot off Tim Southee, before opener Ben Duckett was caught behind off Matt Henry for 33 shortly after.

Ollie Pope and Root looked to steady the innings, but Pope guided a cut shot to Latham at slip off Neil Wagner to leave England reeling at 80 for four.

That saw first innings centurions Root and Harry Brook at the crease together once more, but in a moment of madness off the very next ball, Root left his partner stranded calling for a dodgy single, with Brook being run out without facing a ball.