Ranking the Black Caps’ best Test victories this century

Yesterday's incredible one-run win by the Black Caps over England in Wellington will go down in the history books as one of New Zealand's greatest ever Test victories.

Neil Wagner's final day heroics saw his side home in the breathtaking Test that featured incredible moments across all five days.

So where does it rank among Black Caps wins since the turn of the century? Sean Nugent gives his top five.

Kyle Jamieson celebrates taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. (Source: Photosport)

5. v India, Wellington, 2020

It’s not often the Black Caps completely dominate the number one team in the world, but that’s exactly what happened in Wellington in 2020 when India came to town.

On debut, Kyle Jamieson proved to be more than a handful for the Indians in the first innings, with the rangy fast bowler taking four wickets including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, as the tourists were cleaned up for just 165.

In reply, Kane Williamson led the way with an exceptional 89 as New Zealand posted 348, giving them a commanding lead.

India didn’t fare much better in their second innings, being completely undone by swing duo Tim Southee and Trent Boult to score just 191.

Tom Latham and Tom Blundell easily knocked off the nine runs required, giving New Zealand a memorable 10-wicket victory.

The Black Caps won a thrilling contest against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018. (Source: Photosport)

4. v Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, 2018

A game easily forgotten, yet one that went right down to the wire, with New Zealand winning by four runs after Pakistan capitulated in what seemed like an easy chase.

Pakistan established a 74-run lead after each side’s first innings, and New Zealand were only able to post 249 in their second dig, leaving Pakistan needing just 176 to win the Test.

They were well on track to wrap it up on day four, with Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq at the crease with the score at 130 for two and Babar Azam still to bat. Even when Shafiq and Azam fell, Ali remained at the crease with only 20 runs to get.

But he just kept losing partners. Ajaz Patel began working his magic, dismissing Sarfaraz Khan, Bilal Asif and Hasan Ali to leave Pakistan in tatters at 164 for nine. Patel trapped Ali in front to bowl out Pakistan for 171 and give New Zealand a narrow four-run win.

This picture will surely go down as one of the iconic New Zealand sport photographs. (Source: Getty)

3. v India, Southampton, 2021

The most important and historic of all New Zealand’s Test victories, the Black Caps became the first ever world Test champions when they defeated India in the final less than two years ago.

India came into the game red-hot favourites but were quickly rocked by Kyle Jamieson, who took five wickets to restrict India to 217. New Zealand mustered 247 in response before the pace quartet of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Jamieson combined to roll through India’s vaunted batting line-up for just 170.

Needing just 139 to win, but with time running out on day six (yes, day six), Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined on the grandest of stages to see New Zealand home and claim the coveted mace.

Neil Wagner celebrates taking the wicket of James Anderson. (Source: Photosport)

2. v England, Wellington, 2023

It’s still difficult to quite come to terms with the remarkable scenes at the Basin Reserve yesterday, where Neil Wagner’s lion-hearted final day heroics saw the Black Caps beat England by one run having been forced to follow-on earlier in the game.

It was only the fourth time in Test history that a team had won after being forced to follow-on, and only the second time a team has won by just one run.

A five-day thriller, this match was the perfect advertisement for Test cricket. England had dominated the first two days, with Harry Brook and Joe Root smashing the Black Caps all around the park and the evergreen James Anderson ripping through the New Zealand top order to give the visitors a commanding 226-run lead.

Forced to bat again and seemingly dead in the water, the Black Caps slowly fought their way back into the game, with Kane Williamson leading the way with a masterful 132. A late collapse saw them bowled out for 483 with a lead of 257, which appeared to be a few runs shy of what would test England, but it gave them a chance of victory on the final day.

Restarting on 48 for one, a series of poor shots and brain farts saw England crumble to 80 for five within the first hour, before Root and Ben Stokes recovered to bring them within 57 of their target.

Enter Wagner, who quickly dismissed Stokes, and then Root, to swing the pendulum in New Zealand’s favour. Ben Foakes nearly got England over the line, before he hooked one too many short balls and was caught at fine leg. A fired-up Wagner sealed the deal by strangling Anderson down the leg side to earn New Zealand a famous victory.

New Zealand celebrate beating Australia in Hobart in 2011. (Source: Photosport)

1. v Australia, Hobart, 2011

The golden chalice of success that stays fresh in the mind of every Black Caps fan lucky enough to witness it just over 11 years ago.

This game had everything. A rampant James Pattinson ran through the New Zealand top order for the second time in as many Tests as the visitors crumbled to 150 all out on day one.

But Australia too struggled, collapsing to 76 for seven before eventually being bowled out for 136. The Black Caps fought their way to 226 in their second dig to set up a tantalising 241-run fourth innings chase.

It looked like they’d do it in a canter when David Warner and the late Phillip Hughes got Australia through to stumps on day three 72 without loss. Even when Hughes nicked off early on day four, Australia remained in a commanding position with Warner and Usman Khawaja putting on another 50 for the second wicket.

It was only when Ricky Ponting mistimed a cover drive off Doug Bracewell that lobbed to Tim Southee did the wheels begin to fall off. Captain Michael Clarke was caught at slip in Bracewell’s next over before Michael Hussey was trapped in front the very next ball. Suddenly Australia had slipped from 159 for two to 159 for five.

Bracewell and Southee ran through the lower order to leave Australia 199 for nine, with Warner still at the crease with number 11 Nathan Lyon, with 43 runs still required to win.

A nail-biting final hour ensued, with Warner cracking his way to his maiden Test century and Lyon holding steady at the other end. Finally, with Australia needing just eight to win, Bracewell snuck through Lyon’s defence to give New Zealand a famous victory and its first on Australian soil in 26 years.