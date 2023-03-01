Brian Tamaki links Cyclone Gabrielle devastation with porn use

Controversial Destiny Church pastor Brian Tamaki has appeared to link Cyclone Gabrielle's impact with Kiwis' consumption of porn.

In a sermon, Tamaki appeared to single out Gisborne and Hastings residents' alleged use of Pornhub, having claimed to have done his research.

"That flooding was a result of depravity," he told followers.

"Don't hate me for this… I see the perversion that is linked to bad weather."

Tamaki went on to say he searched "porn in New Zealand" and "it gave [him] Pornhub", having earlier said "by the way, I don’t watch porn".

"I was shocked what I found. That city in there of Hastings, Gisborne, has the highest number of porn watchers in the country and it's one of the biggest averages per capita in the world," he claimed.

"And, they're the biggest watchers on the porn site of gay porn," he later added.

Tamaki also appeared to draw a connection between abortion and the cyclone.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz told the Spinoff that Tamaki's comments were "disappointing, unhelpful and laughable".

"I suggest Brian stop wasting his time 'researching' Pornhub, and instead join the rest of New Zealand who have donated time, energy and money to help us get back on our feet," she said.

"I can flick him our Disaster Relief Fund bank details if he reaches out. We'll get back to work now thanks."

On his Facebook page, Tamaki posted images of groups he is associated with, including Man Up and The Freedom and Rights Coalition, helping out in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.