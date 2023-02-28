'Intense' rain, flooding leads to evacuations in Gisborne

A "number of families" in Gisborne's Mangapapa have evacuated this morning amid heavy rain and flooding.

"Heavy rain has caused drains to flood and creeks to rise to about 2 metres," Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said this morning, adding that families have evacuated either to the House of Breakthrough on 7 Potae Avenue or to stay with whānau and friends.

"There is severe surface flooding for the whole of the Mangapapa."

Police are going door to door checking on people, and Fire and Emergency have closed roads in and around the areas from Lytton High School to Winter Street, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence added. The organisation said further "intense rain" is expected this morning.

The region is under an orange heavy rain warning until 1pm this afternoon.

"About and south of Gisborne City, expect a further 30 to 40 mm of rain on top of what has already fallen. Intensities of 5 to 10 mm per hour are likely, with up to 15 mm per hour possible about higher ground," MetService said.

"Further north, another 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected in the period.

"This afternoon the rain should turn to scattered showers."

An orange heavy rain warning is also in place for the Wairoa District of Hawke's Bay until 2pm today.

Over the past 24 hours, 50-100+ mm of new rain has fallen in parts of northern Hawke's Bay & Gisborne.



This has resulted in areas of flooding.



Rain will gradually ease as the day unfolds.



Follow the advice from emergency officials. pic.twitter.com/iYUDKoZpG0 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 27, 2023

Gisborne residents are encouraged to report flooding to the District Council at 0800 653 800.

As at 6am, residents had reported flooding at Matokitoki Stream near Enterprise Pools, Franklin Street, Rua Street, Lytton Road to Aberdeen extension to Gladstone Road, Ormond Road off Valley Road, Ayton Street, Gordon Street, Winter Street and Justin Street.