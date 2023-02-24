Business
1News

Cyclone Gabrielle: Water woes for many Gisborne residents

9:18am

Gisborne residents and businesses are facing a water crisis as repairs to the city's damaged water infrastructure are ongoing after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The cyclone, which hit last week, caused severe flooding, landslides, power outages and evacuations across Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Gisborne's key water pipeline has been crippled by seven major breaks, leaving some areas without any water at all. The city now relies on a backup treatment plant that can only provide a third of what is needed.

As a result, residents in the city are being urged to conserve as much water as possible.

Gisborne District Council community lifelines director David Wilson told 1News it was like trying to put together a Lego set that a dog had chewed up.

"It's going to be weeks before restrictions ease," he said.

Some have resorted to using water from their bathtubs or rainwater tanks for basic tasks.

Ropoama Hape, a resident of Manutuke, said he had lost track of how many days he had been off the water.

"We're [now] really dependent on the water we put in the bath before the cyclone — for doing our basic stuff," he said.

Some local schools have been unable to open due to a lack of running water.

Manutuke School principal Ryan Tapsell said they were connected to the town's water supply but had no access at all.

"We don't have running water for drinking. No usable toilets," he said.

Businesses have also been affected by the water shortage, with some finding creative solutions or resorting to closing their doors.

Grant Fussell, the owner of Wharf Bar, said he filled up a 1000-litre drum from his home tank each day for his business and others nearby.

He called for urgent support for businesses that were struggling due to the cyclone.

"This is just another nail in the coffin for a lot of businesses," he said.

Grant Robertson.

Grant Robertson. (Source: Getty)

The Government has announced a $50 million support package for small businesses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Half of the $50 million package is designed to support small businesses," Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson told 1News.

"We're just finalising the criteria for that right now, and we'll be making announcements about that in the very near future."

However, with more wet weather forecast for this week, there are concerns that repairs could take even longer than expected.

Wilson said they were nervous about what it would do to an already fragile network, with officials hoping that more rain won't mean more clean-up.

New ZealandGisborneBusinessNatural DisastersHealth

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

19 mins ago

Filipino police identify suspect in killing of New Zealander

Filipino police identify suspect in killing of New Zealander

21 mins ago

Road closed as one person dies in Canterbury crash

Road closed as one person dies in Canterbury crash

27 mins ago

People missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 23

People missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 23

29 mins ago

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

30 mins ago

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

People missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 23

Precautionary evacuations likely in Esk Valley ahead of heavy rain

Flash flood warning for Auckland, heavy rain for cyclone-hit regions