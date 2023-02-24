Cyclone Gabrielle: Water woes for many Gisborne residents

Gisborne residents and businesses are facing a water crisis as repairs to the city's damaged water infrastructure are ongoing after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The cyclone, which hit last week, caused severe flooding, landslides, power outages and evacuations across Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Gisborne's key water pipeline has been crippled by seven major breaks, leaving some areas without any water at all. The city now relies on a backup treatment plant that can only provide a third of what is needed.

As a result, residents in the city are being urged to conserve as much water as possible.

Gisborne District Council community lifelines director David Wilson told 1News it was like trying to put together a Lego set that a dog had chewed up.

"It's going to be weeks before restrictions ease," he said.

Some have resorted to using water from their bathtubs or rainwater tanks for basic tasks.

Ropoama Hape, a resident of Manutuke, said he had lost track of how many days he had been off the water.

"We're [now] really dependent on the water we put in the bath before the cyclone — for doing our basic stuff," he said.

Some local schools have been unable to open due to a lack of running water.

Manutuke School principal Ryan Tapsell said they were connected to the town's water supply but had no access at all.

"We don't have running water for drinking. No usable toilets," he said.

Businesses have also been affected by the water shortage, with some finding creative solutions or resorting to closing their doors.

Grant Fussell, the owner of Wharf Bar, said he filled up a 1000-litre drum from his home tank each day for his business and others nearby.

He called for urgent support for businesses that were struggling due to the cyclone.

"This is just another nail in the coffin for a lot of businesses," he said.

The Government has announced a $50 million support package for small businesses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Half of the $50 million package is designed to support small businesses," Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson told 1News.

"We're just finalising the criteria for that right now, and we'll be making announcements about that in the very near future."

However, with more wet weather forecast for this week, there are concerns that repairs could take even longer than expected.

Wilson said they were nervous about what it would do to an already fragile network, with officials hoping that more rain won't mean more clean-up.