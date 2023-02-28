Cyclone Gabrielle: $15m package to support Māori communities

A new $15 million short-term relief package for Māori communities devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle aims to accelerate their recovery, according to the Government.

The funding announcement was made by Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson and Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare at Waipatu Marae in Hastings today.

The package will support a range of efforts including staffing for marae to undertake response and recovery activities, purchase equipment needed for the clean-up, and purchase of replacement equipment.

It would also extend to storage for food and taonga, and support planning and coordination efforts.

Jackson said the package was about supporting the ongoing response and need, while also "building resilience" to improve preparation for future weather events.

"Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and all whānau, hapū, and iwi affected. The regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle have high Māori population and we know many communities have been hugely impacted.

"Iwi and hapori Māori (Māori communities) mobilised quickly to provide essential support and manaaki whānau Māori and the wider community."

He said marae had been a "central hub" for affected communities, especially isolated ones.

"Funding in this package will help to future proof them through purchasing generators and communications equipment, installing solar power and equipment for pātaka kai like freezers so they are even better able to support their community."

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare. (Source: Q and A)

He said the funding was about the immediate response as well as "building back better" and ensuring marae and other support organisations had the resources to support people in times of crisis.

Henare said part of the investment would enable Whānau Ora commissioning agencies to "continue to manage and coordinate Māori and Pacific responses to Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as the redeployment of resources to impacted regions".

"Whānau Ora commissioning agencies have been working with affected whānau to link them to all forms of support including temporary accommodation, access to medication, the coordination and distribution of donations and supplies, mental and physical health support, and assistance with accessing insurance and applicable relief support funding.

"They provide holistic support to whānau, ensuring access to support is simple and efficient and the extras funding means they will be able to keep up this support."

The funding package was in addition to more than $50 million in Civil Defence payments to help affected whānau with food, bedding, clothing and temporary accommodation, which was available through Work and Income, $25 million for farmer and grower recovery funding and an $11 million community support package.

Further details on how funds will be distributed would be available on the Te Puni Kōkiri and Te Arawhiti website.

Funding breakdown