New Zealand
Video: Chunk of SH5 between Napier, Taupō in ruins after slip

49 mins ago

A slip has wiped out a section of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.

Footage shows a big chunk of the road has been completely washed away after heavy rain overnight.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence gave an update on the slip on its Facebook page today.

"We have just had reports that SH5 at Te Pohue is now completely impassible.

"Agency notifications have been undertaken and an assessment will be performed when it is safe to do so. Please be careful if travelling on the roads."

Civil Defence said the section of road destroyed is around 30m in size.

"The location is near the effluent ponds at the top of the Glengarry Hill."

There are no heavy rain warnings currently in place for New Zealand at the time of writing.

