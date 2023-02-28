Courteney Cox says she never gave Prince Harry drugs

Courteney Cox insists she never supplied Prince Harry with the magic mushrooms that made him hallucinate her kitchen bin had a human head.

The Friends actress, 58, admitted the Duke of Sussex stayed and partied at her home but has stressed she didn’t “pass out” drugs to the royal during the bash after he wrote in his memoir Spare about getting high on “black diamond” shrooms he found in her fridge during a gathering at her mansion in California.

Cox told Variety in an interview published on Monday: “I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.

“[Harry’s] a really nice person.”

She added she had not yet read Spare but wants to as Harry’s anecdote about “gobbling” shrooms at her home has “gotten back” to her.

Harry, 38, admitted having a crush on Courteney in his book and feeling like her Friends on-screen husband Chandler when partying with her, and said he wondered if he could work up the “courage” to tell her of his infatuation.

He added in his book the actress didn’t mind if he stayed at her house while she was away travelling, but she returned with a group of friends while he was there.

Harry said: “As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica’s house was highly appealing.”

He added about Courteney turning up to the party: “I was still confused because... she was Monica. And I was a Chandler... I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her (about his crush).

“Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

He said an actor, who he did not name, brought him and his friend to Courteney’s fridge during the bash at her house, where they found a stash of “black diamond mushroom chocolates”.

Harry added: “My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, and washed them down with tequila.”

He then said about hallucinating over Courtney’s kitchen bin after he downed the drugs: “I stepped on the pedal, and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed.”