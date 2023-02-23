Harry and Meghan slam 'boring' rumours of South Park legal action

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have dismissed speculation they are considering taking legal action over their portrayal in South Park.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were mocked in a new episode of the hit cartoon series titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour which did not name them but instead portrayed them as fictional characters The Prince and Princess of Canada, who simultaneously request privacy while drawing attention to themselves.

Subsequent reports suggested the couple - who stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 - were considering taking legal action against show bosses, but now a spokesperson for the pair has insisted that won't be happening.

In a statement released to PEOPLE, a representative for the pair said: "It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports."

It comes after Neil Sean penned a column for Fox News suggesting a source had revealed the couple were considering whether to take action over their portrayal in South Park.

He wrote: "Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister. This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke and understand this is how they may be perceived, and maybe, dare we say, change ... dare we?

"Well, no, the duo are very unhappy with this, I am told via a good source, and again one wonders why. It's harmless and will easily be forgotten ... "

The episode began with the news that the Queen of Canada had died, with the pair arriving for her funeral and being booed by other royals for their attitude towards the monarchy - with one even farting on the Princess of Canada's face.

Another scene showed the couple boarding their private jet for a global 'We Want Privacy' tour, taking in countries including Australia, India, and France as the pair chanted about their dream of being left alone.

Later in the episode, the couple - who eventually move to South Park in their quest for a normal life - appear on Good Morning Canada and hold up signs, with the prince's saying "We want privacy" and the princess holding one carrying the slogan "Stop looking at us".

Asked if he hates journalists, the prince agrees but the couple then storm off the show when the host points out his royal guest is also a journalist because of his new book Waaagh , which has a very similar cover to that of Harry's memoir Spare.