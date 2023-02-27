World
Tropical cyclone Judy forms near Vanuatu

3:19pm
Track of tropical cyclone Judy.

Track of tropical cyclone Judy. (Source: Fiji Met Office)

A tropical low in the Pacific has this afternoon deepened and formed into tropical cyclone Judy.

The cyclone currently lies near Vanuatu and is on track to begin impacting its islands over the next two days.

According to Fiji Meteorological Service, Judy is at Category 1 strength and could strengthen to a Category 3 by Wednesday. The cyclone will still be over Vanuatu at this time.

MetService has also given more comment now the system has become a named cyclone.

"We expect Judy to pass a long way to the north of New Zealand, without a big impact on our weather."

MetService will continue to track tropical cyclone Judy's track for any changes.

It comes as more bad weather is forecast for parts of the North Island today.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place all the way from Northland into Palmerston North.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms striking Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Hawke's Bay, Taihape, Whanganui and the Manawatu until 9pm today.

"These thunderstorms will bring localised heavy rain and hail. In addition, these thunderstorms are expected to be slow-moving, and consequently there is a moderate risk that these storms could become severe, generating localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm per hour, or possibly more," MetService said.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for much of the East Coast.

Click here for the latest weather warnings from MetService.

