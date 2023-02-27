'Options considered' to help cyclone victims participate in Census

A number of options are being considered to help those still cleaning up from Cyclone Gabrielle participate in this year's Census.

This year, the Census coincides with the cleanup from Cyclone Gabrielle, with many calling for it to be postponed until affected communities can properly participate.

Stats NZ Deputy Chief Statistician Simon Mason told Breakfast the Census will go ahead as planned as most people around the country are okay, with options being considered for those still struggling.

“Last I heard, 86% of the country is still unaffected and still able to go ahead as planned.

“What we’ve gotta work out of the remaining parts of the country is what their experience looked like.

“I personally have no desire for people that are cleaning up to stop doing that and go and do a Census, but we need to be mindful about how we make sure they’re counted.”

Census data (file photo). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

He said Cabinet will consider several ways to allow those affected by the cyclone to participate.

He also said a number of collectives are helping with collections in recovering parts of the country.

“There are other things that we had been planning in a couple of those areas - we’re partnered with a couple of collectives in Tairāwhiti and Far North who are doing collections on our behalf."

The 2023 Census will be held on March 7 and will be the first time the Government has obtained accurate data on Kiwis since 2013 after the 2018 Census was botched.

This year, 50% more forms have been handed out to gauge a more accurate representation of what the country’s population looks like.

The Census means the Government will be able to allocate funding accurately.