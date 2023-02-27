Gisborne braces for more rain three weeks post-cyclone

Gisborne locals are bracing for another downpour overnight — while some communities are still waiting for running water to be restored three weeks after being smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Tairāwhiti region tonight.

Authorities are concerned that the new rain could cause more damage to roading infrastructure tonight.

Some roads across the region are closing almost as soon as they're re-opened, according to Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann.

"This weather isn't helping us. We went from something like 49 odd-roads — [to] now we're back up to 67 local roads closed," she said.

Officials are now keeping a close eye on the cut-off community of Tokomaru Bay as bad weather rolls in.

Meanwhile, locals in Manutuke have been living without running water since the cyclone wiped out the town's main water pipeline. The district council's chief executive said providers were working hard to restore water supply to affected areas.

"We’re still running off our secondary plant, but the team have been doing a lot of work up there to try and connect some of the properties, probably towards Manutuke."

Swann said she hoped to have working taps for most residents in the town by tomorrow.

The district council reiterated that people should continue to conserve water with use reserved for hygiene and food preparation needs.

As a result of the shortage, Manutuke School has been closed for three weeks since it can't operate without running water.

Principal Ryan Tapsell told 1News that he had been unsure of when his school could re-open. He says one of his students has already enrolled elsewhere and fears more could follow if the school cannot open soon.

"We have working families that need to get back to mahi."

From today, residents displaced by the cyclone in Gisborne can request help from the Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS). The council told 1News that it expected around 25 families will likely need that assistance.