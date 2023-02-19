New Zealand
Gisborne businesses reel in Cyclone Gabrielle's wake

7:45pm

Businesses across Tairāwhiti are reeling in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, with crops wiped out in some some areas and new water restrictions forcing many to close their doors.

Employers from Manutūkē to Gisborne say they're desperate for support and are urging the Government to step in with immediate relief.

"We can't even add it up yet," Judco manager Matthew Sowerby told 1News.

"Every day you go out there, you can see more and more deterioration of crops."

Sowerby is asking the Government to help keep his 50 workers employed.

Many other business owners met with local MP Kiri Allan to discuss water restrictions in the region today.

Under the extreme alert setting, dine-in restaurants, bars and hairdressers can't use the town's water supply - but hospitals, cafes and laundromats can if they have a water reduction plan in place.

Communities north of Gisborne begin to reconnect

It comes as communities north of Gisborne are beginning to reconnect after being isolated on the wrong side of rivers following the cyclone.

Just south of Ruatoria, near Makarika, a bridge has been temporarily opened to help address the issue.

Lisa Campbell told 1News she'd been isolated for a week.

"I think it's going to be ongoing, cleaning up," she said.

