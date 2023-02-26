New Zealand
1News

Man left with 'life-threatening' injuries after Northland assault

32 mins ago
A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered a life-threatening head injury in an assault in Whangārei early this morning.

The incident involved a group of men on Water St around 2.45am, police say.

The 36-year-old sustained a serious head injury and was flown to Auckland Hospital for treatment.

He underwent surgery this morning and is in a critical but stable condition.

A number of people are believed to have been in the area at the time, police say.

Anyone who witnessed or filmed the incident is asked to call police on 105, referencing file number 230226/5741.

New ZealandNorthlandCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Former NZ soldier to fight in Ukraine, defying Govt warnings

2:37

Former NZ soldier to fight in Ukraine, defying Govt warnings

32 mins ago

Man left with 'life-threatening' injuries after Northland assault

Man left with 'life-threatening' injuries after Northland assault

4:25pm

Media drop Dilbert after creator's Black 'hate group' remark

Media drop Dilbert after creator's Black 'hate group' remark

3:24pm

'2 tropical cyclones' potentially developing, path uncertain - MetService

'2 tropical cyclones' potentially developing, path uncertain - MetService

3:13pm

Tim Southee hits out as Black Caps fight back against England

Tim Southee hits out as Black Caps fight back against England

2:16pm

Muriwai mostly reconnected, welfare drops continue - Civil Defence

Muriwai mostly reconnected, welfare drops continue - Civil Defence
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Govt provides $25 million in grants for cyclone-hit businesses

2 men arrested, gun seized after police car shot at in Gisborne

Northland road repair bill to top $120m following cyclone - mayor

Several people injured at West Auckland home, armed police attend