Man left with 'life-threatening' injuries after Northland assault

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered a life-threatening head injury in an assault in Whangārei early this morning.

The incident involved a group of men on Water St around 2.45am, police say.

The 36-year-old sustained a serious head injury and was flown to Auckland Hospital for treatment.

He underwent surgery this morning and is in a critical but stable condition.

A number of people are believed to have been in the area at the time, police say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who witnessed or filmed the incident is asked to call police on 105, referencing file number 230226/5741.