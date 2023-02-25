Roads re-open after Northland cut off from Auckland overnight

State Highway 1 (SH1) and Otioro Rd, Topuni have re-opened after road access between Auckland and Northland was cut off overnight.

The closures were due to a slip is near the intersection of State Highway 1 (SH1) and Otioro Rd, with multiple local roads through Mangawhai also closing.

Crews assessed the road this morning and are now putting traffic management in place.

The roads will open under temporary speed limits and will remain an active worksite, with crews working to clear the slips.

"Although the road is open, there will be major delays as the crew work on the road. Please avoid traveling on the road if possible and rethink your travel plans," Waka Kotahi said in a statement this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Friday 10pm, MetService issued a swathe of overnight watches and warnings as more heavy rain moves across the North Island.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place across Coromandel, Gisborne, and Hawke's Bay.

Meanwhile, watches are in place for Auckland, Waikato north of Hamilton, Bay of Plenty about and west of Te Puke, and Wairarapa.