MetService gives update on tropical lows with cyclone potential

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
4:53pm
Tropical low 08F.

Tropical low 08F. (Source: Supplied)

MetService is tracking a tropical low, which could potentially strengthen to become a cyclone, near Fiji.

Today, MetService gave the latest update on tropical low 08F.

"Tropical low 08F was analysed to the north of Fiji, near 15S 180E this morning. The system lies in a favourable environment, and the risk for it developing into a tropical cyclone is expected to be low today and moderate from Sunday onwards."

MetService said next week the low is expected to move west, towards Vanuatu during Monday and Tuesday.

"The risk for it to become a tropical cyclone is expected to remain moderate. The system is expected to recurve south and move across or very close to Vanuatu around the middle of next week."

The forecaster said it wouldn't be until after March 4 that New Zealand could see impacts from the weather system should it approach our shores.

MetService has been tracking another tropical low in the Coral Sea which it also gave an update on today.

"The tropical low over the Coral Sea is expected to move towards the east, and the chance for it developing into a tropical cyclone is expected to become low during Tuesday or Wednesday."

Yesterday, a MetService spokesperson added it's unlikely both the lows will turn into cyclones and the weather systems' paths remain uncertain when it comes to potential New Zealand impacts.

MetService also pointed out the lows could lose their strength and "dissipate" without causing any issues.

MetService will continue to track the systems over the coming days and give updates on their paths and whether or not they become a named cyclone.

The forecaster added the tropics are looking to be "active" on the weather front next week.

Click here for the latest tropical cyclone bulletin from MetService.

It comes as MetService today also warned of more heavy rain potentially affecting the country from Monday this week.

Follow the link in the tweet above for MetService's latest severe weather warnings.

