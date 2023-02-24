Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Ōpōtiki-Mai-Tawhiti

Ōpōtiki-Mai-Tawhiti were established in 1995 and come from the Mātaatua rohe. They affiliate to all Te Whakatōhea marae and hapū.

The group’s stated kaupapa is to bring Te Whakatōhea together as an iwi and to instil Te Whakatōhea pride in Te Whakatōhea uri and to live life to the fullest as exemplified in the kōrero “Kia tohenihorau taku mate, kia tohenihorau taku ora ko Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti”.

The group’s colours are red, black and white and take inspiration from the whakatauākī “mā whero, mā pango, ka oti te mahi” (everyone working together achieves).

Ricki-Lee Mitai and Renae Mitai are the group’s manukura tāne and manukura wahine and Thomas Mitai and Dr Te Kahautu Maxwell serve as the group’s leaders.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Aroha

Whakaeke (entrance) Pinepine Te Kura, Hau Te Kura

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Ao o Te Pārerā

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) E Pā To Reo, Te Matatini, Herewini Parata

Poi E Ia E Ia

Haka Te Kōtiritiri, Te Kōtaratara

Whakawātea (exit) Ōranga Tōiti, Tōnui Kōrero