Te Ao Māori
Te Karere / 1News

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Ōpōtiki-Mai-Tawhiti

1:49pm
Ōpōtiki-Mai-Tawhiti’s stated kaupapa is to bring Te Whakatōhea together as an iwi and to instil Te Whakatōhea pride in Te Whakatōhea uri and to live life to the fullest

Ōpōtiki-Mai-Tawhiti’s stated kaupapa is to bring Te Whakatōhea together as an iwi and to instil Te Whakatōhea pride in Te Whakatōhea uri and to live life to the fullest (Source: Te Karere / TVNZ / 1News)

Ōpōtiki-Mai-Tawhiti were established in 1995 and come from the Mātaatua rohe. They affiliate to all Te Whakatōhea marae and hapū.

The group’s stated kaupapa is to bring Te Whakatōhea together as an iwi and to instil Te Whakatōhea pride in Te Whakatōhea uri and to live life to the fullest as exemplified in the kōrero “Kia tohenihorau taku mate, kia tohenihorau taku ora ko Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti”.

The group’s colours are red, black and white and take inspiration from the whakatauākī “mā whero, mā pango, ka oti te mahi” (everyone working together achieves).

Ricki-Lee Mitai and Renae Mitai are the group’s manukura tāne and manukura wahine and Thomas Mitai and Dr Te Kahautu Maxwell serve as the group’s leaders.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Aroha

Whakaeke (entrance) Pinepine Te Kura, Hau Te Kura

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Ao o Te Pārerā

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) E Pā To Reo, Te Matatini, Herewini Parata

Poi E Ia E Ia

Haka Te Kōtiritiri, Te Kōtaratara

Whakawātea (exit) Ōranga Tōiti, Tōnui Kōrero

Te Matatini day three schedule.

Te Matatini day three schedule. (Source: 1News)

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTe MatatiniArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Crew member breaks wrist after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

Crew member breaks wrist after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

5 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Tū Te Manawa Maurea

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Tū Te Manawa Maurea

16 mins ago

Vape batteries set Hamilton recycling trucks alight

Vape batteries set Hamilton recycling trucks alight

22 mins ago

Esk Valley evacuated as authorities fear more flooding overnight

Esk Valley evacuated as authorities fear more flooding overnight

22 mins ago

Watch: MetService gives severe weather warning update

4:56

Watch: MetService gives severe weather warning update

51 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pou o Mangataawhiri
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Tū Te Manawa Maurea

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Te Pou o Mangataawhiri

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Ngā Manu a Tāne

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Hātea Kapa Haka