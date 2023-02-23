Photos: Northland rail line cut off from Auckland

Dramatic photos show significant freight rail connections have been closed in the North Island due to Cyclone Gabrielle's landslips, with a months-long recovery ahead.

Across the country, 1.5 million tonnes of freight are carried by train every month.

Rail lines connecting Auckland and Northland have been closed, with around 50 slips on the line between West Auckland's Swanson and Whangārei.

KiwiRail operations general manager Paul Ashton said the line is expected to be closed for several months.

"The biggest issue is a massive slip south of Tahekeroa — between Helensville and Wellsford — where around 25,000 cubic metres of earth fell across the road and rail line," he said.

"Enabling works to repair the road and rail line will begin next week, and we will need to build a temporary earth bund to make the site safe before we begin removing the slip."

Meanwhile, there are also significant closures across Hawke's Bay.

"Track inspections between Hastings and Napier have been done and have highlighted the amount of damage during the cyclone. We have begun clearing debris from the rail corridor, but in places, flood waters have completely undermined the rails," Ashton said.

"Repairing this section of line is expected to take months."

Meanwhile, the Napier to Wairoa line — used primarily by the logging industry — will be "closed for some time".

"We have been unable to access and inspect the line between Napier and Wairoa but are aiming to start a high-level assessment via helicopter early next week."