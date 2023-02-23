Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Tauira Mai Tawhiti

From Mātaatua rohe, Tauira Mai Tawhiti was established in 2005 for all hapū of Te Whānaui a Apanui but especially Te Whānau a Te Ehutu.
Their kaupapa is straightforward: strengthening whānau and community connections enabling rangatahi to stand strong and proud in who they are as descendants of Apanui.
Tommy Waititi and Waimihi Matchitt serve as the manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively. The group’s leaders include the following: Erueti Korewha, Toma Walker, Tommy Waititi, Naomi Webb, Kevin Webb, Te Oneroa Kereo, Tamatererewa Koopu, and Waimihi Matchitt.
You can catch their full performance here.
Individual items
Waiata Tira (choral) Manawa
Whakaeke (entrance) E rere te kapua
Mōteatea (traditional chant) E rere taku reo ki Te Tairāwhiti
Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Taku whare tū tangata
Poi Te Raukūmara
Haka He waka whakautauta kura, whakautauta tangata
Whakawātea (exit) Pūmau
