Day 2 Te Matatini profile: Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao Kapa Haka

Fostering performing arts and celebrating the history of Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao through the medium of kapa haka is their leading kaupapa.

Established in 1985, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao Kapa Haka constituent iwi affiliation is Tūhourangi – Te Arawa and are based in the Te Arawa rohe.

Fostering performing arts and celebrating the history of Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao through the medium of kapa haka is the leading kaupapa of the group. They do this using te reo Māori me ōna tikanga, whakapapa and kōrero tuku iho as the medium to do so.

Their programme is dedicated to those who have passed on; kaihaka Mākuini Pedersen, Daniel Heretaunga, tutor and composer Hereana Roberts and Te Matatini judge Del Rei.

The team uses red, black and white as their colours.

Traditional tāniko patterns adorn the team’s pari, tīpare and tātua depicting the whakapapa (genealogy) and kōrero tuku iho (history) of Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao.

A distinctive takitoru pattern which is three white stripes found around the hem feature on the women’s underskirt. This design element dates back to Tūhourangi concert parties and the guides of Te Whakarewarewa. This pattern is seen as the lashings of the battens found among the heke in wharenui.

The team says this about the pattern.

“One version describes this pattern as relating to communication.

“What could be more apt for a people renowned as guides and exponents of the Māori Performing Arts.

“Who knows, maybe it was Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao who were the inspiration for the three stripes made famous on Adidas apparel!”

Not only proficient in the performing arts, Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao are recognised and renowned weavers having supplied piupiu for many kapa, the team relates the following kōrero about their mahi.

“Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao’s own piupiu pattern is a modern adaption of a pattern unique to them. It is named Tūhourangi after their venerated and eponymous ancestor.

“History tells how Mita Taupopoki selected this pattern, designed by kui Rangitihei Wharerau from a competition run amongst the women early last century.

“As a distinctive pattern it has become a recognisable icon of not only the kapa but also the hapu and iwi.”

Their manukura tāne is Koro Tini while Laurelle Tamati serves as the manukura wahine. Their group leaders consists of the following: Watu Mihinui (Chair), Laurelle Tamati (Head Tutor), Karaneihana Morgan (Tutor), John Turi-Tiakitai (TNW Delegate: Te Arawa Rohe)

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Paimārire

Whakaeke (entrance) Waerea, Waerea

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Taunaha Whenua

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Hereana

Poi Ngā Kōpara

Haka Taku Manawa e Kakapa nei

Whakawātea (exit) Te Taonga o Te Matatini, ē!

