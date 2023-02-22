Opinion: All Blacks coaching drama could put Joseph in frame

As both Scott Robertson and current All Blacks head coach Ian Foster attempt to, in the words of Foster today, “force the issue” around the naming of the next one with a couple of provocative media interviews, the stage may be set for the quietest man on the fringes of what is now becoming a farce to steal the enduring spotlight.

If the last couple of months since New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson announced his organisation would break with tradition and name the All Blacks head coach for 2024 onwards before September’s World Cup have been an extended and unofficial job interview, then Japan coach Jamie Joseph may have jumped to the top of its preferred candidates.

It’s no secret that NZ Rugby is one of the more conservative organisations in the country – despite its stated willingness to change – and the recent public utterances of both Robertson and Foster may have helped cement a few decisions at board level; not that the pair were wrong to express their feelings in public and, indeed, it’s not difficult to sympathise with either of them.

But Foster’s interview this morning on Newstalk ZB, which came after he spoke to the New Zealand Herald yesterday (and with, presumably, NZR’s board meeting tomorrow in mind), seemed like the equivalent of a dam bursting due to an intolerable build-up of pressure.

The trouble is, the job requires the ability to make good decisions under that sort of pressure - to hold firm, stay the course, show resilience.

Saying he didn’t think he would be the All Blacks head coach next year and that he had “read the tea leaves” and decided NZR was in the “mood for change” is taking this melodrama to a new high or low, depending on your point of view.

And it was almost certainly a direct response to Robertson’s interview a fortnight ago in which the Crusaders coach revealed he had had positive discussions with NZR and was waiting on an imminent announcement.

That clearly frustrated Foster, who may not have been convinced by NZR's external messaging (a sharp, one-line statement of denial) or personal assurances.

Ian Foster shakes hands with Argentina coach Michael Cheika after the Pumas' victory over the All Blacks in Christchurch last year. (Source: Photosport)

“I’m looking at the energy and debate going on here and it’s about individuals, it’s about what suits people regarding timing and quite frankly I don’t know if going early or late is going to suit me either way,” Foster told Newstalk ZB.

Again, the public debate is all part of the gig but Foster has apparently decided it’s become too much, although if NZR's internal communications are reflected by their external messages - mixed, at best, as shown last year after the historic Irish series defeat - then wider issues may be at play.

Thumbs up to Foster for being honest and open about his feelings, because we certainly don’t see or hear enough of that from the All Blacks or NZR, but again, rightly or wrongly, elements of self-pity seemed to creep into his interview, although it’s clear too that he feels a huge responsibility to his players and staff.

Foster may be right about a mood for change at NZR level, or maybe that’s simply the vibe he’s picking up from the public and media.

Regardless, it's all becoming a spectacle that will not amuse the board.

Given recent events, it’s difficult to predict what could happen next, but Jamie Joseph’s continued silence is helping his stocks rise by the day.