All Blacks: Foster says it’s ‘highly unlikely’ he’ll be coach next year

Ian Foster has added more fuel to the debate over who will take over as All Blacks head coach from next year with an extraordinary radio interview this morning in which he said he believes there is a “mood for change” at New Zealand Rugby and that he probably wouldn't be in the role after the World Cup.

Talking to Newstalk ZB the day before New Zealand Rugby are scheduled to hold a board meeting in which his role will almost certainly come up for conversation, Foster admitted he was “rocking the boat” by speaking out and, significantly, said he probably wouldn’t apply for his current role until after the World Cup which starts in September.

Regardless, after "reading the tea leaves", he said he probably wasn't in the running anyway.

Foster’s main complaint is the “distraction” the debate is causing his players and staff ahead of the tournament in France.

Asked whether he was frustrated after a drawn out and shambolic process which began when he and Scott Robertson were the only candidates to succeed Sir Steve Hansen, and continued during a troubled past few years during which two of his assistants were sacked, a fate Foster himself avoided thanks to his side beating South Africa in Johannesburg, he said: “I think so.”

“I’ve sat back for the last few months and listened to the conversations bouncing around in the public domain about this role and job and when’s the right time to do something.

“There’s a couple of things that probably did it for me – one was John Kirwan’s article [recently] where he said ‘Ian should just get up and say this and this and this’. And I kind of agreed with him so I spoke to him and just felt the New Zealand rugby public deserved to know what I thought of it.

Ireland score against the All Blacks from a lineout maul in the third Test in Wellington last year, a victory which allowed them to claim the series. (Source: Photosport)

“And I also believe that this is becoming more of a debate about who is going to apply than what is the right thing for the team. For me, I know people are going to make decisions, I respect that, but I believe I owed it to our team to say what I felt was the right thing for the All Blacks in a World Cup year.”

Asked by 1News' Andrew Saville today about whether he could see himself coaching the All Blacks next year, Foster said: "It's not my choice and and, again, this whole debate has been about 'who'? Who's the next coach... and that's my point for speaking out, I want to talk about what we can do to be prepared for this World Cup and the 'who' comes afterwards."

NZR boss Mark Robinson confirmed before Christmas that his organisation would change policy by making a decision on the next All Blacks coach before the World Cup.

Foster has also clearly been annoyed by the recent comments by rival Robertson who suggested New Zealand Rugby were on the brink of an announcement.

Robertson, in his final year as Crusaders coach, was notably upbeat when updating the media at his franchise's headquarters.

“I’m sure they’ve got a clear idea,” Foster said of New Zealand Rugby’s plans.

“That’s up to them to voice that. It does seem to be reasonably obvious, there was an interview with a coach last week that made it look like there were already plans to go early and it was frustrating to hear that from another voice.

“Either way, it seems like there’s a mood for change and I get that, but it doesn’t change the fact that this All Black team, we’ve got a big prize to win at the end of this year. There’s expectation from the public and we want everyone to get in behind us. We want to unify this country behind a team in black.”

Foster, who last year received a contract extension until the end of 2023 despite a series of inconsistent results which included first home defeats to Ireland and Argentina, said he didn’t speak on behalf of his players.

But he added he had a management team of “near-on 20 people who are “working their butt off trying to do whatever they can to earn the respect of this public and are going to France and win a World Cup and that’s our No.1 and only goal.

“I’m looking at the energy and debate going on here and it’s about individuals, it’s about what suits people regarding timing and quite frankly I don’t know if going early or late is going to suit me either way.

“I think it’s pretty highly unlikely that I will be in this job next year but I keep getting asked about whether I’m going to apply. I think that’s not the big question for me, the big question is what’s the best thing for the All Blacks in 2023.”

Foster, asked if he could lead the All Blacks to a World Cup win if he missed out on the job, said: “Absolutely I can. I’ll give everyone a 100 per cent commitment on that. It’s not like there’s going to be bucket-loads of excuses afterwards, but I also don’t believe, in my own words, of putting unnecessary distractions on our shoulders.”

Asked by Saville whether he deserved to be retained after last year's results, he replied: "Well I've been backed by the board last August to take this team to the World Cup. We went through a lot of turmoil last year, that's well documented."