Foster believed to be frustrated with NZ Rugby's ABs coach process

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been surprised by Scott Robertson's upbeat press conference this morning, including the comments about a New Zealand Rugby announcement "in the next few days".

Crusaders coach Robertson spoke to media this morning in Christchurch about his squad for 2023 and also his coaching future when he revealed he already knows his fate with the All Blacks but was waiting for NZR to announce it.

Robertson, who admitted he had had offers from other nations, said he hadn’t signed a contract with NZ Rugby, but added: “The next two weeks are big, yeah.”

Despite this morning being a scheduled conference with the topic of his coaching future a known talking point, Robertson's responses appeared to catch NZR off-guard.

NZR released a one-sentence statement shortly after the all-in interview saying; "New Zealand Rugby is continuing to have internal discussions, but an announcement about the All Blacks head coach or process is not imminent."

The statement came as NZR chief executive Mark Robinson was preparing to appear at the launch of the upcoming Super Rugby Aupiki season in Auckland.

Robinson refused to comment on the All Blacks coaching appointment process, with a spokesperson saying they "do not want to insert ourselves into this" so focus could remain on the women's Super Rugby tournament.

A follow-up request from 1News for comment was also declined.

Foster frustrated

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, pictured before the Test against the Wallabies in Melbourne which the All Blacks won thanks to a dramatic late finish and try by Jordie Barrett. (Source: Photosport)

Another person apparently caught out by Robertson's comments this morning was All Blacks coach Foster.

1News has spoken to sources close to Foster who say he was surprised.

They also said Foster has become frustrated at how the whole process is being handled as he tries to focus on winning a World Cup.

Robertson was snubbed as Sir Steve Hansen’s replacement in 2019 as NZR opted to promote Foster instead but inconsistent results since have left him under intense scrutiny.

Last year, after the All Blacks’ comeback win over South Africa in Johannesburg, Foster’s contract was extended until the end of this year, but NZR then went on to confirm they were talking to candidates for the All Blacks’ head coaching role for 2024 and beyond.

It means Foster may go to the World Cup in France this September knowing it will be his last tournament as coach of the national team.

A final decision on Robertson’s and Foster’s fates could be made at NZ Rugby’s next board meeting on February 23.