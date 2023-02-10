NZR boss shuts down questions about Scott Robertson, All Blacks

New Zealand Rugby has again shut down questions about Scott Robertson and the All Blacks coach selection process with CEO Mark Robinson fending off media today.

Robinson was present at the Black Ferns press conference in Auckland this morning where Allan Bunting was named the new Director of Rugby for the team after earlier this week helping launch the Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Coincidentally, the launch was just hours after Robertson's robust press conference in Christchurch where he claimed he already knew his All Blacks coaching fate and was waiting on NZR to make a call shortly after.

Robinson didn't take questions on the claims at the Aupiki launch, with a spokesperson saying they "do not want to insert ourselves into this" so focus could remain on the women's Super Rugby tournament.

The same stance and approach was used today when reporters again tried to get the NZR CEO to speak on the issue which is believed to have left current All Blacks coach Ian Foster frustrated.

Robinson joked it took just 19 minutes for the Black Ferns press conference to lose focus before he became much more serious with his deflections.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson. (Source: Photosport)

"We're here to celebrate Allan and the Black Ferns and talk a lot about how wonderful the opportunity is for women's rugby and we're really excited about that so that's where our focus is today," Robinson said.

A follow-up attempt hindered the same result.

"We're excited about Allan's appointment, the Black Ferns, Super Rugby Aupiki, these competitions we're looking at more and more all the time so that's where our focus is."

When he was talking about those topics Robinson was more forthcoming, revealing the Black Ferns will have at least seven Tests this year via the Pacific Four Series and Laurie O’Reilly Cup.

"The details of these fixtures are in the final stages and will be announced in the coming weeks," he said.

Robinson added there were plans to expand Super Rugby Aupiki to Australia as early as next year, noting the likes of Japan, Canada and the USA could also be involved in expansion in the future.