Measles case on flight with passengers who connected to NZ

Anyone onboard a flight from Jakarta to Sydney, who then flew to New Zealand, last week has been urged to call Healthline after they were potentially exposed to a measles case.

The Jakarta-Sydney flight QFA42/QF42 arrived in Sydney at 6.17am on February 15.

People on the flight may have been exposed to a confirmed measles case that is currently in Australia.

"If they have not been contacted by Public Health staff, they should call Healthline urgently and remain at home until contacted," Te Whatu Ora spokesperson Dr William Rainger said.

"To date, six contacts from the flight have been contacted, and Public Health Service staff are working to rapidly contact an additional 29 contacts who were identified yesterday," Rainger said.

"The focus is now on identifying any other passengers from this flight who may have travelled onwards to New Zealand."

Once the contacts are identified, New Zealand Public Health Service staff will check immunity and implement appropriate public health actions, including vaccination.

The exposure event occurred on February 15, with signs and symptoms usually developing between seven and 18 days after exposure.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, sore and watery 'pink' eyes, followed by a blotchy rash.

People are considered immune if they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, have had measles before, or were born before 1969. Anyone who is unsure if they are immune to measles has been advised to speak to their doctor.

"Measles is a serious illness, with the 2019 outbreak resulting in more than 2000 cases and over 700 hospitalisations. Hence it is vital that people who were on this flight, and who have not yet been contacted by Public Health staff, contact Healthline urgently and remain at home or at their accommodation," Rainger said.

"The free MMR vaccination is the best protection against measles, and the most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to ensure that they and their tamariki are immunised. MMR is given as two doses — if you’re not sure that you’ve had two doses, play it safe and get vaccinated. There are no safety concerns with having an extra dose."

People can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for help and information.