Measles case confirmed in NZ, attended Waikato festival

A measles case has been confirmed in New Zealand for the first time in nearly four years.

Te Whatu Ora announced the case this evening, where they said it had been imported from overseas and there were several public exposure events over the past week.

"The person is an adult living in Auckland. They were infected overseas, however did not become infectious until after their arrival in New Zealand. The confirmed case is now isolating at home and contact tracing is underway," Te Whatu Ora said.

The public exposure events occurred between Sunday February 5 and Saturday February 11, and include a festival in the Waikato, chartered bus transport, meals and a hotel in Tauranga, and a pharmacy and supermarket in Auckland's CBD.

“Measles is a very serious illness that spreads very quickly. It is much more contagious than Covid-19, particularly amongst people who aren’t immune,” says Te Whatu Ora spokesperson Dr Nick Chamberlain, Director, National Public Health Service.

“We ask anyone present at these exposure events to stay alert to symptoms of measles and check if they are immune. You should ring Healthline on 0800 611 116 if you aren’t immune and may have been exposed.

“Symptoms can include a fever, cough, runny nose and sore and watery ‘pink’ eyes. These are followed by a blotchy rash. If you catch measles you're infectious four days before and until four days after the rash appears.

“If you have symptoms and need to visit your GP or an after-hours clinic phone ahead first to limit the risk of the virus being spread to other people."

Te Whatu Ora urged parents to ensure children and babies receive their normal vaccinations to protect them from measles.

“It was inevitable that we would have further cases of measles in New Zealand and have been preparing for this for some time,” says Dr Chamberlain.

“We are all aware of how infectious measles is from the last outbreak in Auckland and Northland. The most important thing that people can do to protect themselves is to ensure they and their Tamariki are immunised. Vaccination is safe and effective.”

Te Whatu Ora is currently tracing all contacts of the case to check immunity and offer vaccination where appropriate.

Exposure events