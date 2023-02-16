Health
1News

Bus passengers possibly exposed to measles urged to call Healthline

12:34pm
People dancing at a music festival (file picture).

People dancing at a music festival (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Bus passengers who did not purchase tickets heading towards the That Weekend music festival are being asked to contact Healthline due a potential exposure to measles.

A measles case travelled between Tauranga and Waikato by charter bus for the festival on Sunday February 5 - known purchasers of bus tickets having already been contacted.

Passengers aboard any bus to or from Tauranga, who are not immune and have not already been contacted by health services, are urged to contact Healthline and remain at home until they are contacted.

"The buses travelled between Willow St, Tauranga and the Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel," Te Whatu Ora said in a statement.

"As it has now been 10 days since bus passengers had contact with the measles case, they may be developing symptoms – such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore and watery ‘pink’ eyes, followed by a blotchy rash."

Measles symptoms usually develop seven to 14 days after exposure.

Healthline can be contacted on 0800 611 116.

New Zealand

