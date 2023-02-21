Sky TV plans Kiwi job cuts as it outsources to India, Philippines

Sky TV plans to a number of New Zealand employees as it outsources roles to India and the Philippines.

The announcement was made in a statement to stock exchanges today.

"Our focus at Sky is to deliver excellent experiences for our customers, grow new revenue streams, carefully manage our costs, and maximise the value of our exceptional range of content," Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney said.

"To continue to consistently achieve these things, we need better access to the right technology, capacity and capability, and we need to do this in an efficient and cost-effective way."

The statement added employees will be consulted with before any decisions are made.

"If confirmed in full, the proposal would result in some of Sky’s work in technology and content operations being outsourced to experienced international provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)," it reads.

TCS is an India based information technology services and consulting company.

"This could mean around 90 roles would be impacted in these areas. In customer care, the proposal would see Sky adopt a hybrid model with one third of its team based here in New Zealand and two thirds in the Philippines (through Sky’s existing partner Probe CX Group)."

Should the full proposal go through, Sky said "over 100 roles" will be retained in its New Zealand call centre, while "around 200" roles would be created in the Philippines to deal with "more straightforward" inquiries.

"Overall, the proposed changes would boost Sky’s customer service capacity by 40% across the two teams, driving better customer experiences and the ability to meet customer demand as it flexes."

Sky said the changes would result in "multi-million dollar permanent savings within two years".