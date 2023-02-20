Uncertain future for flood-hit Hawke's Bay businesses

Many small business owners in the Hawke's Bay are facing an uncertain future after losing everything to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Huia Te Kanawa and her husband Mike run a painting and decorating company from their home on the outskirts of Napier.

Today, she returned to their property for the first time since it was hit by the floods on Tuesday.

She said a quick karakia before entering the ruins of what was once her home.

During the flood, the roof of her shed became a sanctuary.

"We initially were going to go on the roof of the house but he fully said, 'No, get on the shed'," she told 1News.

Te Kanawa thought the damage today would be bad, but was unprepared for the extent of the devastation the floods wrought.

A cake she had baked the day before sat on the kitchen counter among a sea of the family's belongings, now coated in thick layers of mud.

A cake baked by Huia Te Kanawa the day before the floods hit their home on the outskirts of Napier. (Source: 1News)

But today, all she could hope for was to find some precious taonga — a series of paintings sitting proudly on the wall.

"I quickly said goodbye to them, 'cause I do that, and I said 'see you later,'" she said.

While the couple's home has been badly damaged, they also need to get their small business up and running again.

"Working can get us back to some normality, income and restore mana 'cause this is what we've lost."

Before the floods, they had bought a new van and gear, all of which have since been ruined.

Te Kanawa said she contacted her insurance company, but the funds to replace the equipment has not yet come.

"They could pay out next week, next month, next year — I dunno."

She's also concerned delays may cause small businesses like hers to go belly up.

"You gotta get on. For us getting back to work, creating some income, crating some normality, the mana of our people, our staff. We are only a small business, but we make a difference."

While the family is intent on moving forward, they no longer want to call their property home.

"I don't want to live here again."