Break out star of 2019 Te Matatini aware of 'standard' she set

In 2019 Marama Jones took two steps out from Ngā Tūmanako's front line and let rip.

Her solo turn at Te Matatini, the national kapa haka championships, for eventual winners Ngā Tūmanako went viral. It was a moment of sustained raw power, before she shifted high into her head voice.

The waiata He Waerea became an instant anthem.

Jones told 1News she remembers it vividly.

"To be honest there's a million things going through your head as a soloist, but I think first and foremost... I've got a really high note to hit and there's thousands and thousands of people watching so that's probably the biggest thing in my mind, as well as just doing justice to the song."

Opera singer Kawiti Waetford also does some work as a consultant for kapa.

"Man, I mean hands down that was beautiful. Ngā Tūmanako, kei runga noa atu, what I loved about her and all of our really on point soloists is that they're singing on their trunk, they're singing on their puku, they're connected to their body and that's one of the things that I want to keep... drilling in to our groups is singing in a connected and supported way that you don't feel it on your throat."

It's an itchy time for groups like defending champions Ngā Tūmanako.

They along with the rest of the country have had to wait as Te Matatini was delayed because of Covid. Tomorrow, it's almost here — a mass pōwhiri at Auckland's Okahu Bay for performers and supporters is set to kick the festival off.

But Jones has been working hard in that long off-season.

She's been getting fit, first at F45 and now as a cross fitter, hoping that the extra work will help those already massive pipes.

"We're literally like a sport, running around singing at the same time.

"That's how hard it is and it's no joke.

"It's absolutely the conditioning and pacing from cross fit crosses over to kapa haka for me helps with the breathing side of things and trying to maintain and now blow out and die."

Kawiti Waetford performed for Hatea at a previous competition. He can't wait for another Marama Jones to emerge.

"Especially the young ones, when they get their time to shine it's those diamonds... what really excites me is the ones we haven't heard yet."

The anticipation is rising too for Jones.

She knows the crowds are excited about what the defending champions might bring to Eden Park from Wednesday.

"There's a standard there now, how does one better that?

"'Will she, will she not? Will she be bigger, better?' Who bloody knows, but you'd hope so, aye?"

Her part of Te Matatini history is already assured, but Māoridom's just a few short days away from more magic moments.