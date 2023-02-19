Final Te Matatini preparations underway despite Cyclone Gabrielle

Te Matatini is going ahead this week despite a number of teams being affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Organisers are helping to get those teams to Auckland with extra travel support, as well as offering a $10,000 koha.

Te Pāti Māori MP Rawiri Waititi visited Rotorua today ahead of Te Matatini, taking in Ngāti Rangiwewehi's preparations for the event.

He performed in the competition's 2015 edition, singing about the National Party's policies.

"I had absolute pleasure delivering that message on behalf of the iwi," Waititi said.

And today, he urged his colleagues in Parliament to attend Te Matatini.

"Listen to the voices of our people," he said.

