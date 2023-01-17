Over 500k tickets already sold for FIFA Women's World Cup

The Football Ferns stand for the national anthem. (Source: Photosport)

Over 500,000 tickets have already been sold for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The tournament will be the first women's edition to feature 32 teams, with nations including Zambia, Philippines and Vietnam qualifying for the first time.

FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura was excited by the high number of tickets already being sold six months out from the tournament.

"It's not just home fans in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand purchasing tickets. Fans residing in in the United States of America, England, Qatar, Germany, China PR, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and France are the top 10 purchasers of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 tickets so far," Samoura said.

The opening match and opening ceremony will take place on July 20 at Auckland's Eden Park, with the Football Ferns taking on Norway.

The final will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.