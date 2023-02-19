New Zealand
Good Sorts: Meet Levin Play Centre’s oldest serving staff member

This week's Good Sort is Lianne Phillips, nominated by her colleagues at the Levin Play Centre.

Phillips - who has cerebral palsy - is the oldest serving staff member there, and she has cared for multiple generations of children.

She's volunteered at the Play Centre for 40 years.

"I love it, because I love working with children," she said.

Phillips began at the Centre straight after school, starting on one day a week. Now, it's five days a week.

"I may as well sleep here," she laughed.

