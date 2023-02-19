Experts react to NZ's summer of storms, discuss climate change

The devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle is huge and heart-breaking and comes hard on the heels of a record-breaking flood.

Precious lives have been lost and thousands more completely upended.

Climate change is here - but what does it really mean for us now and in the years to come?

You can count the financial cost – the impact on homes, infrastructure, supply chains – but the cost on lives, those lost and those left behind is inestimable.

So is this our future? Or can we avoid it?

Sunday's Miriama Kamo spoke to two experts who say we caused it, and we can fix it, but we're on our last warning.

Watch the full story above.