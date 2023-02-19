Cyclone Gabrielle: Police confirm two more Hawke's Bay deaths

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle has risen, police say, after one person died in their Napier home while another was found dead in Hastings.

Eleven people have now been killed as a result of the cyclone - with flooding and landslips inundating parts of the East Coast and Hawke's Bay.

Police said in a statement that it confirmed the death of a person in their Napier home. The death happened in the suburb of Onekawa in Napier City on Thursday.

Police are also investigating a death in Crownthorpe, Hastings.

The death was first reported on Saturday night.

Both people are "believed to have died in circumstances related to Cyclone Gabrielle."

"Further details will be provided when they become available," police said.

Both deaths have been referred to the Coroner.