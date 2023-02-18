'Mum club' proves rowing still an option after starting families

The "Mum club" has headlined this year's National Rowing Championships in Twizel with Emma Twigg and Brooke Francis both competing for their respective clubs - and both landing back on the podium.

Francis, who came second in the premier quadruple sculls today, said she definitely wouldn't call her return to rowing "easy" after give birth to daughter Kera in September last year.

The Tokyo silver medalist was back training within five weeks and five months later she has bagged two medals at Nationals - including bronze in the elite women's single sculls.

"It's definitely special," she said.

"In the past there hasn't been that many people to look up to that have chosen to have families and continue sport so I think it's cool to be able to show people it can be done."

New mum Emma Twigg said that having seen her wife Char go through pregnancy and childbirth, she was blown away by what a "phenomenal" Francis has done.

"I think young girls can admire what she's done and look up to her and see a pathway, as well as extension to their career," said Twigg.

There is no shortage of role models for young girls to look up to. While Francis may be the first to return to the elite programme after having a baby, fellow Olympic rower Lucy Spoors made international headlines when she rowed at the Royal Henley Regatta four months pregnant.

"I just think it's an endurance sport and women are peaking, really starting to hit their stride at 30 and I don't want people to think they have to sacrifice another Games to start a family," said Spoors.

While Twigg is yet to give a definitive answer on whether she'll push through for Paris, both Francis and Spoors are fully committed to qualifying for next year's Olympics.

Francis joked her husband said Nationals was a "trial run".

"Bit funny going to Twizel compared to a European trip," she laughed.

"But she (Kera) has been amazing and handled it really well and I've been lucky to have my Mum and Dad here to help while I row."