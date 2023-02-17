'I’m doing good' – young Tiniroto woman grateful for insulin delivery

A young woman in a cut-off community inland between Gisborne and Wairoa is grateful for an emergency delivery of insulin.

Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson joined a Civil Defence helicopter flight that was delivering much-needed items to Tiniroto.

Among those eagerly awaiting the flight was Lily.

"I’m good, going good, just needed some more insulin," she told Jenny-May, before giving a shout-out to her parents in Wellington.

There were around 50 households in the community, which currently had no road access in or out.

"We’re a bit snookered, we can’t get out and nobody can get in, we’ve just got to put up with what we’ve got," Lily's grandfather Graeme Cameron told Jenny-May.

He'd lived in the area for 45 years, and said it was the community spirit that kept him living there.

"No problem, the community always comes together, that’s why I’ve lived here so long."

He wanted to let "the boys" - Shane, Rob and Gav - know that all was well with the family.

Tiniroto Civil Defence's Jenny Law said there was no power or road access to the township.

"No one's got anything."

She wasn't aware of anyone in the community being hit by flooding, but a couple were unable to be contacted so she couldn't be 100% sure.

Law said the roads to Gisborne and Wairoa were currently unusable.

There was a gravel road authorities were trying to quickly fix, however, it could be months before proper access was restored.

The Tiniroto Community Hall had become a hub, with a generator and many people heading there for dinner.

"Everyone's come together, brought all their food out of the freezer that's defrosting, put it on the BBQ, put the chips and spring rolls in the deep fryer, everyone's had a good meal together and had a few drinks - it's been fun.

"It is connection, and chatting, and keeping with what everyone else is doing."