'All hands on the till' for Tairāwhiti - Kiri Allan

The Gisborne region faces several critical challenges after Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed homes, cut power for thousands, threatened food and water supplies, and cut entire communities off from the rest of the country.

However, East Coast MP Kiri Allan said these issues are being worked through and things are "looking a bit better" in Tairāwhiti.

Many people have had power restored, around 2000 remain without, and there's hope communications might be opening up today.

However, water supply remains an issue.

"We've had some positive updates in terms of connectivity so with the opening of State Highway 2 yesterday," Allan said. "That's enabled us to have about 20 truck loads of food come into the region."

"There's been provision of medications through the rescue helicopter service. They said they think they’ve been to almost every rural and remote home that’s been disconnected over the past couple of days."

Restoring fibre connectivity has been "a real focus," Allan said, allowing people to contact their whānau and let them know they're safe.

The New Zealand Defence Force has also been active in the provision of critical services and supplies, with the HMNZS Manawanui and HMNZS Te Mana both deployed alongside army personnel.

"It’s an all of govt response here," Allan said, "so you'll see every agency that can possibly put their hands to the till kicking into force."

"That's the state at the moment, all hands on the till."

Also speaking in her capacity as Regional Development Minister, Allan said the cyclone had huge infrastructure impacts that are yet to be fully assessed.

"As soon as we get through this immediate response, we'll get a greater toll in terms of the cost... I'll meet with businesses here [in Gisborne], we've met with basically everybody."

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty has announced a $2 million support package for Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay councils to provide immediate relief services, including repairing bridges, clearing roads, and supporting primary producers.

"At every single level across all of govt we will be responsive in these circumstances," Allan said.

Policing a devastated region

Stretched thin in the recovery effort, and lacking communicative capability, police have been working hard to ensure Gisborne is secure and supported.

"We've had a number of police come in to support, we've had some challenges internally with our long staff with connectivity... some of them have had their own homes destroyed too," Tairāwhiti area commander Sam Aberahama said.

Tairāwhiti area commander Sam Aberahama speaking to Jenny-May Clarkson on Breakfast. (Source: 1News)

He said it was "hugely disappointing" that some have engaged in looting and ram raiding, taking advantage of power outages to target now-closed businesses.

"There's enough stress going on with our business owners and employees, and for people to take advantage," of the emergency, is "not good enough", Aberahama said. He said they "will be held to account."

But it's been tough without power.

"This takes us back to the 80s... We are out there knocking on doors and connecting with people. We’re back to the copper line, for triple 1s, and encouraging our community, if they have a landline to call us and we’ll be there."