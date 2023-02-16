Hawke's Bay woman reunited with missing horse after flooding

A Hawke's Bay woman has been emotionally reunited with her horse after it went missing in the cyclone-battered region.

Jenna Marsh's horse Polly had disappeared from her parents' home on Tuesday morning after the property was flooded.

A plea for any sightings on social media quickly gained traction, and eventually Marsh was sent a video of a grey horse stuck on a roundabout.

"I was certain it was Polly, even though it was blurry," she said.

Jenna Marsh's horse Polly was alone on a roundabout for 24 hours. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Marsh said she felt "physically ill with worry" for Polly's well-being after seeing the video.

"We jumped in the car and drove up, I had to try get to her."

Following hours in Hastings with no news, Marsh finally got a text from a friend saying Polly had been located.

"I still couldn't believe it, so tried not to get my hopes up, but when we got there I knew it was her straight away."

Jenna Marsh's horse and goat were rescued from the floods. (Source: Supplied)

That's when Marsh started recording the video, so she could let her mother know that Polly was safe, save for a few small cuts on her legs.

"She's a one-in-a-million type. With Mum having lost everything, seeing Polly and knowing she was safe was overwhelming," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I cannot believe our little horse spent 24 hours on a roundabout on her own."

Marsh also managed to rescue her goat, which had been stranded in a boat due to the floods.

Marsh's goat was also rescued from a boat. (Source: Supplied)

However, her other horse, Dudley, still hasn't been found.

"Mum watched him swim past the house on two separate occasions," Marsh said.

"By the second time he was looking very exhausted."

Jenna Marsh's other horse, Dudley, is still missing. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Horse owners in the region have been anxiously awaiting any information relating to their missing animals as floodwaters remain high.

Some social media pages have been posting pictures of missing horses daily, in the hopes that they can be reunited with their owners.