Watch: Residents save pig from drowning in rising floodwater

A group of friends in Napier saved a young pig from drowning while on a mission to salvage items from a flooded home.

Ryan Jennings, 29, and Mitchell Barnett, 29, rallied a crew together on Tuesday morning after the area was thrashed by high winds and rain.

Rising water was already above their waist when they made the tough call to go to Mitchell's house in Awatoto and save what they could carry.

Along the way, the group spotted a pig "barely hanging on" and decided to take it with them.

Ryan told 1News: "We found an old, 40L bin container and put the pig in there.

"It was trembling, drowning pretty much. We took it with us, put it up on the kitchen bench while we were walking through the house getting everything."

By the time it came to leave, the water was up to their chest, and they realised it was going to be too hard to carry everything above their heads while moving through the water.

With Mitchell's ute almost covered in water, the group turned their hopes to his boat.

They took the pig onboard, covered it with blankets and started up the boat with the trailer dragging behind them.

Ryan and his girlfriend plus Mitchell and his two cousins then slowly made their way along the 2km stretch of road back to the car.

The pig has made a full recovery and is now running around on dryer land at Ryan's house in Taradale.