Pop star Pink announces second Auckland show in 2024

Pop star Pink has announced a second Auckland show as part of her Summer Carnival tour next year.

She announced last week she would be coming to New Zealand to play Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 5 2024, and Eden Park on March 8.

Now she will play a second show at Eden Park on March 9.

Pink (Source: Live Nation)

"I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer. I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt," Pink said.

ADVERTISEMENT

General sale tickets will be available via Live Nation from February 17.