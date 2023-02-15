Entertainment
1News

Pop star Pink announces second Auckland show in 2024

26 mins ago

Pop star Pink has announced a second Auckland show as part of her Summer Carnival tour next year.

She announced last week she would be coming to New Zealand to play Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 5 2024, and Eden Park on March 8.

Now she will play a second show at Eden Park on March 9.

Pink

Pink (Source: Live Nation)

"I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer. I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt," Pink said.

General sale tickets will be available via Live Nation from February 17.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Over 1400 uncontactable after flood, 'grave concerns' for some

Over 1400 uncontactable after flood, 'grave concerns' for some

12 mins ago

Live: Body of child found north of Napier, believed caught in floodwater  

1:10

Live: Body of child found north of Napier, believed caught in floodwater  

26 mins ago

Pop star Pink announces second Auckland show in 2024

4:53

Pop star Pink announces second Auckland show in 2024

36 mins ago

BREAKING

Live stream: Hipkins speaks as Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises

Live stream: Hipkins speaks as Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises

5:03pm

Romania, Moldova both report strange objects in their skies

Romania, Moldova both report strange objects in their skies

4:53pm

Gloriavale advocate asks if witness being 'bullied'

0:51

Gloriavale advocate asks if witness being 'bullied'
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Rihanna 'shared her pregnancy news with very few people'

U2 returning to stage in Las Vegas, minus one member

Rihanna reveals she's pregnant with second child

De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54