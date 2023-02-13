Super Bowl LVII: Parris Goebel shares snap with Rihanna

Parris Goebel has shared a picture of herself and pop sensation Rihanna ahead of her NFL Super Bowl LVII half-time performance.

The choreographer has worked with Rihanna for the last seven years on a number of far-reaching projects and now the pair have teamed up again to bring to life a memorable showcase for one of America's biggest sporting events.

Ahead of the performance, Goebel shared an inspiring message with her followers alongside a touching black and white picture of them laughing together.

She wrote: "A little girl from Barbados and a little girl from New Zealand grew up into boss b**ches and took over the Super Bowl half time show together.

"We far from home but we made it!!!! I love you 4L. Let’s do this sis."

The dance star won for an Emmy for her work with the singer on her Fenty runway show in the Outstanding Choreography for variety or reality programming.

In what will be her first gig since becoming a mum, Rihanna said she's found a new energy that makes her feel invincible.

She said: “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages of the world.

“There’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. Deciding how to maximise 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be."

While the set-list and potential guest acts are kept closely guarded, Rihanna said fans can expect a celebration of her catalogue "in the best way that we could have put it together.”

Goebel was named "the Super Bowl’s hidden M.V.P" by the New York Times after collaborating with Jennifer Lopez to create her incredible dance routine for the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

On her Instagram story, Goebel elaborated on the hard work, dedication, time and energy that goes into perfecting her craft to be involved in such a mammoth occasion.

She wrote: "Nothing happens overnight. You quietly plant the seed somewhere deep in your heart. It starts off as a gigantic dream and it feels so very far away. Then as every day passes, you chip away at that dream.

"Working tirelessly towards something that isn't even at reach, but is in sight. Every day, every hour, every minute of work and dedication gets you closer to that dream. It feels like baby steps, but a million baby steps ends up becoming a hike up the tallest mountain. If you survive the setbacks, the turbulence, the doubt and never give up… one day that dream will be staring you in the eye.

"The next challenge is to not back down, to not second guess yourself and give it every bit of your mind, heart, body and soul.

"To endure the sleepless nights, the pressure, the sacrifices and endless resilience. But nothing can go wrong, you were chosen for this. What was once a dream is now a reality. And everything you've been through up til now… prepared you for this moment."

Goebel was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for her services to dance in 2020.

The South Auckland-born dancer, actress and director received the medal in a formal ceremony in Wellington after being named in the Queen's New Year's Honours list in 2019.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs from 12:30pm (NZT) today.