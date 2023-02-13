Interislander ferry breaks down before continuing on to Picton

An Interislander ferry broke down tonight before continuing on its journey to Picton.

The Aratere left Wellington at 3.45pm and was reportedly adrift for a time after losing power as it approached the Tory Channel.

After the ferry regained power around 6.30pm, it began heading on a longer alternate route through Queen Charlotte Sound to reach Picton.

Jake Oliver, Assistant Marlborough Harbour Master, told 1News there will be tug boats awaiting at Picton to assist.

"The vessel has slowed down to minimal speeds and it's not yet confirmed why the vessel stopped.

"The reason is currently being investigated with an update to come later tonight," he said.

An update on Interislander's Facebook page around 7:30pm states: "You may have heard Aratere experienced a technical issue causing a partial loss of power on the way to Picton this evening and slowed for short time.

"It was quickly back to normal speed and is its way to Picton via the Northern Entrance. We will be investigating the cause of the issue.

"Aratere is making the return Picton to Wellington sailing tonight. Departure might be a little delayed."

A number of Interislander sailings across the Cook Strait will be cancelled from 2am tomorrow.

Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook said the decision was to ensure the safety of travellers and staff.

Picton Port is also closed due to high wind and swell conditions until 10pm tomorrow night.

The cancellations will affect 12 sailings.

It comes after a loss of engine power on the Kaitaki Interislander in late January saw it needed to be assisted back to Wellington by tug boats.