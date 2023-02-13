'Immediate relief': Govt pledges $11.5m in flood, cyclone support

The Government has announced a $11.5m funding package aimed at helping "tens of thousands" of people affected by the summer floods and facing Cyclone Gabrielle.

The package targets non-government organisations and community groups, with $4 million for community providers for increased demand and wellbeing support for staff and volunteers, $1m to replenish food banks, $2m in grants for community groups supporting the flood response, and $4m to expand the scope of Community Connectors to support Auckland and impacted regions' flood response efforts.

It also includes $500,000 ring-fenced to specifically respond to the needs of disabled people.

The decision was made following a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

In his post-Cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the money had come from "reallocated" underspend from Covid-19 relief funding.

He said the decision had been brought forward due to the scale of the Cyclone event and its response. It was due to be considered on Wednesday at a Cabinet committee.

In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said community organisations, groups and iwi had mobilised quickly to support people and whānau who have been impacted and displaced as a result of the unprecedented flooding, but it was clear demand for support was exceeding funding avaiable for those groups to respond quickly to community need.

Sepuloni said the announcement was another part of the Government's ongoing response supporting Auckland and other impacted regions and it would provide "immediate relief" to individuals and families, as well as "bespoke support" for disabled people, such as transport assistance.

It would also provide support for the voluntary sector who continued to "be at the heart of their communities" and the response, she said.

She said over 25,000 people had been supported with food, clothing, shelter, bedding and medication.

"People have lost their homes and vehicles, families are facing additional challenges getting their children back to school and many families will be facing anxiety and distress from the significant disruption of the floods and impending cyclone.

“While we’re not out of the woods yet and the full extent of both adverse weather events unfolding, we need to act swiftly to ensure people can continue to access support, whether that be through their church, marae or youth group for example. Our focus remains on the most affected communities including Māori, Pacific, disabled, youth and our ethnic communities, and the organisations and groups that work to support them."

She said part of the response included Community Connectors, who had been established as part of the welfare response to Covid-19.

They would now support the Auckland and impacted regions' flood relief and preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle.

“They’re a trusted interface for individuals and families and play an important part in helping households to access community and government support."

She said other support provided for Auckland included a $5m support package for businesses, support for public transport assistance for disabled people, Civil Defence Emergency Management payments, the Ministry of Social Development's Hardship Assistance payments, Rural Assistance payments as well as the Enhanced Taskforce Green programme which can be tapped into to support the clean-up.

“The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also covers reimbursement of welfare costs incurred by local authorities in caring for directly affected people in an emergency, essential infrastructure and recovery repairs and contributions to Local Authority Disaster Relief Funds (usually Mayoral Relief Funds).

“As we brace ourselves for the anticipated impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, my message to Aucklanders is to look after yourselves and those in your household. After making my way across the Civil Defence Centres over the last three days, I’m heartened by the tireless efforts, commitment and dedication of everyone who are supporting, serving and leading the response on the ground. We will get through this.”

KEY POINTS

$4 million for providers to ensure they can meet increased demand and support wellbeing of their staff and volunteers due to flooding and cyclone

$1 million to replenish stocks at food banks currently experiencing high demand

$2 million of grants for community groups to support flood response

$4 million expansion of the scope of Community Connectors to support Auckland and impacted regions’ flood response efforts

$500,000 ring fenced funding to respond to the needs of disabled people