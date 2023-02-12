Cyclone Gabrielle: MetService issues latest weather warnings

MetService has issued an update to its weather warnings on Sunday night, with red heavy rain and strong wind warnings still in effect for much of the upper North Island, including Auckland.

"Cyclone Gabrielle is forecast to bring severe weather to northern and central parts of New Zealand," the forecaster said. "This is expected to be a widespread and significant weather event."

The cyclone is already impacting northern parts of the country. Northland is under a red heavy rain warning until midnight Monday.

"Expect a further 150 to 250 mm of rain south of about Kaeo on top of what has already fallen, bringing totals for the event to around 250 to 350 mm in this area."

The region is also under a red strong wind warning until 9pm on Tuesday, with gusts expected to reach 120 to 130km/h.

Auckland remains under a red heavy rain warning until 4am on Tuesday.

"Expect a further 150 to 200 mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, but 200 to 250 mm of rain from the Whangaparaoa Peninsula northwards, with most of the rain likely to fall on Monday."

A red strong wind warning is in place for the region too, with gusts expected to reach 120 to 130km/h. The warning is in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

Coromandel Peninsula is under a red heavy rain warning until 6am on Tuesday.

"Expect a further 300 to 400 mm of rain about the ranges on top of what has already fallen, bringing totals for this event to 400 to 500 mm in the ranges. Expect a further 100 to 200 mm elsewhere."

The region is also under a red strong wind warning to 9am on Tuesday, with gusts expected to reach 120 to 130km/h.

For Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning until 4am on Tuesday.

"Expect 300 to 450 mm of rain or possibly more inland, and 200 to 250 mm of rain about the coast. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h, but 25 to 40 mm/h from Monday afternoon. Note, further showers are possible during Tuesday, some could be heavy."

Waikato, Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa, Mount Taranaki and Eastern Marlborough south of Blenheim, including Kaikoura Coast are all under orange wind and rain warnings.

A full list of the updated warnings can be found here.