Watch: Auckland music teacher wows in duet with Ed Sheeran

An Auckland teacher said it was the "pinnacle" of her career when she sang a duet with Ed Sheeran earlier this week.

Avondale Intermediate music teacher Grace Ikenasio posted footage of the duet to her Facebook page today.

Sheeran visited the school on Wednesday, the last stop of his unofficial school tour.

"Singing with Ed Sheeran was the greatest birthday gift ever and the pinnacle of my teaching career," Ikenasio said of the performance.

"He couldn’t have been any more lovely. He made me feel at home onstage and was very encouraging.

"After talking through our parts briefly, we got through the song, signalling to each other through eyebrow raises and rushed mutterings.

"And by the end of it, I was overcome with sooo much happiness that I couldn’t quite believe what had just happened, mostly because on this very stage at 10 years old, is where I discovered my love of Music, and on this same stage Ed and I were both doing what we love, performing. A full circle moment ❤️".

The pair sang Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud.

"As a music educator and performer, this duet meant a huge deal to me, but I’m sure it meant even more to our students looking to become future singers, musicians, stage managers, producers, sound engineers, artist managers, promoters, music teachers etc," Ikenasio said.

"This industry is not for the faint-hearted, but these careers are our way of making a difference in the 🌎".

Sheeran recently impressed fans with two shows at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday and Saturday nights.