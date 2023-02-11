New Zealand
1News

Christchurch man's 'rave hiking' trend going viral

1:55pm

Christchurch man Craig Fletcher has an unusual hobby.

While many enjoy heading out into nature on a hike, they don't bust out their best dance moves while doing it — except for Fletcher and his growing online community.

"Rave hiking is the combination of two things I love...dancing and hiking," he said.

Fletcher's been raving, hiking and filming it with a drone for about a year and a half. It began as a pandemic pick-me-up but now he's rave hiked all over the South Island.

"It's gone global," said Fletcher. "I've had people in mountains in Greece, Canada, the UK — all over the world."

He said you don't have to be a good dancer to get this natural high, instead "we should be focusing on: how much joy does that activity bring you?"

Watch the Seven Sharp video above to get the full experience of rave hiking.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

Latest

Popular

32 mins ago

Will schools close due to Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle?

4:35

Will schools close due to Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle?

47 mins ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: 'Very strong winds' expected in Auckland

4:35

Cyclone Gabrielle: 'Very strong winds' expected in Auckland

2:34pm

Cyclone Gabrielle: Red rain warning for Coromandel, northern Gisborne

Cyclone Gabrielle: Red rain warning for Coromandel, northern Gisborne

2:11pm

Tiger Woods to play first regular PGA event since 2020

Tiger Woods to play first regular PGA event since 2020

1:55pm

Christchurch man's 'rave hiking' trend going viral

4:02

Christchurch man's 'rave hiking' trend going viral

1:16pm

Full video: Auckland's deputy mayor gives update ahead of cyclone

Full video: Auckland's deputy mayor gives update ahead of cyclone
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Airbus, Christchurch Airport team up on green hydrogen tech

Photos: Canterbury cops 'frustrated' with cars crossing centre line

NZ's biggest solar power farm to be built in Canterbury

Homicide inquiry launched after man's death in Christchurch