Christchurch man's 'rave hiking' trend going viral

Christchurch man Craig Fletcher has an unusual hobby.

While many enjoy heading out into nature on a hike, they don't bust out their best dance moves while doing it — except for Fletcher and his growing online community.

"Rave hiking is the combination of two things I love...dancing and hiking," he said.

Fletcher's been raving, hiking and filming it with a drone for about a year and a half. It began as a pandemic pick-me-up but now he's rave hiked all over the South Island.

"It's gone global," said Fletcher. "I've had people in mountains in Greece, Canada, the UK — all over the world."

He said you don't have to be a good dancer to get this natural high, instead "we should be focusing on: how much joy does that activity bring you?"

