WHO monitoring bird flu as spread in mammals increases

The World Health Organization is monitoring the spread of the H5N1 influenza, also known as bird flu, as it continues to infect new species of mammals.

The risk of bird flu spreading in humans is low at the moment - but it doesn't mean it will necessarily stay that way - WHO's director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned in a media conference yesterday.

He noted that while H5N1 has been found in bird populations for more than two decades, it has recently infected mink, otters and sealions.

"While the risk to humans presently remains low, we cannot assume that will remain the case and we must prepare for any change in the status quo," Tedros said.

.@WHO media briefing on global health issues https://t.co/Yntr26xsoJ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 8, 2023

The warning comes as a number of mink died of bird flu at a Spanish farm in October last year.

The cases caused alarm as the influenza appeared to have been spread between the animals, from pen to pen.

Tedros said the WHO would be stepping up surveillance efforts and taking other measures to be prepared.

The WHO also called on countries to strengthen surveillance in settings where humans and animals interact.

"WHO is also continuing to engage with manufacturers to make sure that, if needed, supplies of vaccines and antivirals would be available for global use," he said.