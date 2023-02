Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan produced one of tennis' all-time great meltdowns, smashing three rackets on his way to a first-round loss in Montpellier this week.

Bublik was struggling in a third-set tie-break with Gregoire Barrere at the Open Sud de France, destroying one racket on court, before grabbing another two from his bag and smashing them into the court as well.

Bublik, the world number 50, was defending champion.

He was bundled out 4-6 7-6(12) (3)6-7.