New Zealand
1News

Three men charged following Auckland robbery, kidnapping

3:28pm
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Three men were put before the courts today in connection with an aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Auckland's Northcote last month.

The incident occurred in the early morning on January 7 on Onewa Road, police said.

Three men, aged 20, 24 and 25 will face charges relating to aggravated robbery and kidnapping, Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said.

"Police are continuing support the numerous victims that were involved in this terrifying incident and we hope these arrests bring them some reassurance," Poland said.

The three men are expected to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Hamilton man sought after evading, allegedly shooting at police

Hamilton man sought after evading, allegedly shooting at police

28 mins ago

Auckland man guilty of immigration fraud, misleading Chinese builders

Auckland man guilty of immigration fraud, misleading Chinese builders

41 mins ago

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

55 mins ago

'Well-loved' red panda dies at Wellington Zoo

'Well-loved' red panda dies at Wellington Zoo

3:36pm

Govt to provide $100,000 in support to flood-hit Coromandel

Govt to provide $100,000 in support to flood-hit Coromandel

3:36pm

'You'd be killed stone dead' - Faulty street lamps fall to the ground

'You'd be killed stone dead' - Faulty street lamps fall to the ground
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Hamilton man sought after evading, allegedly shooting at police

Auckland man guilty of immigration fraud, misleading Chinese builders

15 motorbikes seized, 6 arrests as police target Tribesmen gang

Free sandbags offered to Aucklanders ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle