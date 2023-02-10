Three men charged following Auckland robbery, kidnapping

Three men were put before the courts today in connection with an aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Auckland's Northcote last month.

The incident occurred in the early morning on January 7 on Onewa Road, police said.

Three men, aged 20, 24 and 25 will face charges relating to aggravated robbery and kidnapping, Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said.

"Police are continuing support the numerous victims that were involved in this terrifying incident and we hope these arrests bring them some reassurance," Poland said.

The three men are expected to appear in the North Shore District Court today.